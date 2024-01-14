Central School Republic Tournament for rhythmic gymnastics kicks off

Damascus, the Central Republic School Championship for rhythmic gymnastics was launched Sunday with wide participation from most Syrian provinces. This tournament is held in cooperation between the General Sports Federation, the Ministry of Education, and the Syriana Sports Academy, in Tishreen Gymnasium in Damascus. 'The school sports tournaments contribute to developing the child's personality, physical, psychological and mental abilities and the improvement of his social skills', Minister of Education Mohammed Amer Mardini said. Member of the Executive Office of the General Sports Federation Head of the School and University Sports Office, Firas al-Aziz noted the importance of school tournaments as a talent incubator and sponsor. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency