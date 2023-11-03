MDC Visual Case Study Reveals that by 2027 There will be 100 million VR and AR Gamers

More than Half the Gaming Population is Drawn to First-Person Shooters as the Top Gaming Genre in 2023

Mapping the Worlds Most Popular Video-Games Top Video Game Trends and Favourites 2023

LONDON, Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — A landmark visual case study released by MDC (Minimum Deposit Casinos) has revealed that the global gaming industry is booming, with millions of people around the world plunging into the virtual realm to enjoy their all-time favourite games. In 2023, there were 98 million people using virtual reality (VR) and 23 million using augmented reality (AR). By 2027, both AR and VR are expected to surpass 100 million users worldwide.

iGaming resource portal MDC in collaboration with NowSourcing, a renowned design agency, did the research and created an immersive visual case study, mapping out the most favoured video games in the United States and across the globe as of 2023.

Key Findings:

The most popular video game genres are first-person shooters, action adventures, simulations, multiplayer online battle arenas (MOBAs), and sports games.

Video game preferences vary by country, e.g., France loves Pokémon Legends: Arceus, China prefers Honor of Kings.

Emerging trends in the gaming industry include AR and VR gaming, fitness gaming, and casino gaming.

The gaming industry has reached a golden age – where futuristic cutting-edge technology emulates a universe unlike any other. These are realistic, pioneering, and super engaging games, unlike anything seen before. But what types of games are trending and what are the most popular among players?

The MDC case study infographic found, that first-person shooters (FPS) are the most popular video game genre, followed by action adventures, simulations, MOBAs, and sports games. At least 66%, aged 16 to 24, are engaging in FPS games.

The most popular video games in 2023 also vary from country to country.

France enjoys Pokémon Legends: Arceus, China prefers Honor of Kings, and other countries have their favourites, like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Germany), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (United Kingdom), Madden NFL (United States), Pikmin 4 (Japan), God of War Ragnarök (Russia), Remnant II (Canada), and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Australia).

The gaming industry is also constantly evolving, with new trends emerging all the time. Some of the most leading trends include AR and VR, fitness, and casino gaming.

AR and VR Gaming

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) games have taken the world by storm. AR games overlay digital information onto the real world, while VR games transport players to completely immersive virtual worlds.

In 2023, there were 98 million people using VR and 23 million using AR. By 2027, both AR and VR are expected to surpass 100 million users worldwide.

Some of the most played AR and VR games on Steam include War Thunder, Phasmophobia, and VR Chat.

The VR fitness market is also expected to grow 40% between 2023 and 2029.

Casino Gaming

Online casino entertainment is just as sought after around the world. In 2023, there were 4,792 online gaming businesses located globally – a 29.25% growth rate since 2018. Some of the top casino games include Coin Master, Bingo Blitz, and Jackpot Party Casino Slots.

With so many different types of games and platforms to choose from, the global gaming industry has never looked brighter.

Learn more about the trendiest games around the world on MDC:

About MDC

MDC (minimumdepositcasinos.org) is your ultimate resource portal for accurate and up-to-date information on the best online casinos and games worldwide. Led by a team of online casino experts, MDC is committed to providing valuable insights and promoting responsible online gaming practices for users globally.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire. com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 73455644-6d1d-451c-ab07- 6c1c3dbafe3b

