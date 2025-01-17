Meltwater Achieves ISO 42001 Certification, in Industry First

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Meltwater , a global leader in media, social and consumer intelligence, is proud to announce that the company is the first in its industry to receive ISO 42001 certification for responsible development and use of AI systems. ISO 42001 is the world’s first AI management system standard for organizations that have established a robust framework for managing risks and opportunities in AI systems and who meet the highest standards of information security and privacy.

ISO 42001 specifies requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS), such as Meltwater’s industry-leading AI engine. This certification demonstrates Meltwater’s commitment to responsible AI governance with strict policies and procedures, as well as safeguarding customer data and ensuring transparency and accountability in handling sensitive information, the details of which can be found on Meltwater’s Trust Center .

For Meltwater customers, this certification means they can trust the company’s ability to protect their data. With the growing concerns surrounding data privacy and security, the ISO 42001 certification is a testament to Meltwater’s proactive approach in addressing these challenges. At Meltwater, AI is responsibly developed with transparency, security, risk mitigation and customer-centricity at the heart of the approach.

The certification process involves a comprehensive evaluation of Meltwater’s information security policies, risk management strategies, and operational procedures. This rigorous assessment ensures that the company not only meets but exceeds the expectations set forth by the ISO standards. As a result, Meltwater is better equipped to respond to potential security threats and to continuously improve its information security practices.

“Achieving ISO 42001 certification marks a significant milestone in Meltwater’s AI journey. We process over a billion pieces of content and perform 15 billion AI inferences daily for our customers and this certification validates not just our commitment to responsible AI development, but our ability to operate AI systems at massive scale while maintaining the highest standards of governance,” said Aditya Jami, Chief Technology Officer at Meltwater. “Building upon our ISO 27001 and 27701 certifications, this new standard demonstrates our proactive approach to AI management and risk mitigation.”

Meltwater’s achievement of the ISO 42001 certification underscores its commitment to delivering exceptional value to its customers while prioritizing their security and privacy. This milestone not only strengthens Meltwater’s position in the market but also sets a benchmark for excellence in the media intelligence industry.

The certification can be found on Meltwater’s new Trust Center , a centralized portal for customers and partners to access compliance certifications and documents, information on security controls, and frequently asked questions. The Trust Center is another way Meltwater is investing in trust and security, and enabling customers and prospects to easily self-service the security information they need.

For more information, please contact:

Kelly Costello

pr@meltwater.com

About Meltwater:

Meltwater empowers companies with solutions that span media, social and consumer intelligence. By analyzing ~1 billion pieces of content daily and transforming them into vital insights, Meltwater unlocks the competitive edge to drive results. With 27,000 global customers, 50 offices across six continents, and 2,300 employees, Meltwater is the industry partner for global brands making an impact. Learn more at meltwater.com .





GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9333354