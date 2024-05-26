Minister Ben Ghafir storms the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood to participate in the ‘Torch Festival’ celebrations

Jerusalem - Ma'an - The Minister of National Security in the occupation government, Itamar Ben Gvir, stormed, on Sunday afternoon, the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in the city of Jerusalem, to participate in the "Torch Festival" celebrations in the neighborhood. Ben Gvir participated with tens of thousands of settlers in the celebrations in the center of the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. Since yesterday evening, the occupation authorities have continued to close several intersections and main streets in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, and have prevented the passage of vehicles, buses, and pedestrians on main streets in the neighborhood. The occupation authorities have designated this year's celebration of the Torch Festival in the middle of a residential neighborhood. The raids began hours ago yesterday evening until before dawn, and since noon today and will continue until dawn. Residents complained about the loud noises in the neighborhood, amid restrictions imposed on their movement, even in their homes an d the streets leading to them. Source: Maan News Agency