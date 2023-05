HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Tuesday with HE State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Nasrul Hamid, on the sidelines of the third edition of the Qatar Eco…

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Tuesday with HE State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources of the People's Republic of Bangladesh Nasrul Hamid, on the sidelines of the third edition of the Qatar Economic Forum.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency