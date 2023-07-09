Customs President receives the new APM Terminals Managing Director

The President of Customs, Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al Khalifa received the new Managing Director of APM Terminals, Matthew Luckhurst. APM Terminals is the operating company of the Khalifa bin Salman Port.The President of Customs welcomed the official, c…

The President of Customs, Shaikh Ahmed bin Hamad Al Khalifa received the new Managing Director of APM Terminals, Matthew Luckhurst. APM Terminals is the operating company of the Khalifa bin Salman Port.

The President of Customs welcomed the official, congratulating him on his new post and wishing him the best in his new assignment.

Both sides reviewed cooperation in enhancing performance to support trade and tourism.

The APM Terminals Managing Director thanks the President of Customs for his dedication to promoting cooperation and coordination.

Source: Bahrain News Agency