MOEHE Launches Back-to-School Campaign for School Year 2024-2025



Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) on Sunday launched the ‘Back-to-School Campaign’ for the new academic year (2024-2025) under the theme “My School, My Second Home”, in cooperation with Mowasalat (Karwa) and Msheireb Properties. The Campaign will run through August 31.

Held at Msheireb Galleria Mall daily from 4pm to 10pm, the campaign includes activities to evoke old school memories. It features a classroom that displays school books, old tools, pictures, school films and other educational materials, in addition to a mobile library bus in front of the campaign headquarters from 5pm to 9pm. The bus offers several interactive activities, various books for reading, and an area for drawing and painting.

During the period Aug. 25 to 31, a special pavilion for the Back-to-School Campaign will be set up at Doha Festival City every day from 3pm to 9pm, featuring a number of activities, events and games for children. Several entities will also participate by presenting awareness workshops

and interactive activities on stage.

Director of Public Relations and Communications at MOEHE, Maryam Abdullah Al Mohannadi, said that the annual Back to School campaign aims to prepare students to return to learning in the school environment with their colleagues through various recreational and educational activities; as schools prepare to receive their students on the first of September.

Al Mohannadi praised the contributions of the partners in the campaign and their belief in their effective role in this preparation as an important step that contributes to motivating students to learn and attend school regularly from the first day of school.

For his part, Executive Director of Corporate Communications at Msheireb Properties, Dr. Hafez Ali Abdullah, praised the cooperation with partners at the Ministry in holding the second edition of the “School List” event at Msheireb Galleria, stressing that the rich educational heritage in the State of Qatar represents a rich source of inspiration that helped hold t

his event, due to its many distinct details.

The Back-to-School Campaign aims to engage children and students in various educational and recreational activities, and prepare them psychologically and mentally for the start of the new school year. The campaign also contributes to reducing feelings of fear and anxiety among new students, especially in the early childhood stage, especially since they need support, care and encouragement.

Source: Qatar News Agency