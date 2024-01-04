More than 50 Palestinians and dozens wounded in ongoing occupation aggression on Gaza

Occupied Jerusalem, More than 50 Palestinians were martyred on Wednesday in the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression on various areas in Gaza Strip. The occupation aircraft and artillery shelled a mosque, the vicinity of Nasser Hospital and several buildings housing displaced people west of Khan Yunis, causing the death of at least 34 Palestinians and wounding others, according to Palestinian media. At least 17 Palestinians were also martyred and others were injured in Israeli occupation aircraft shelling houses in Deir al-Balah and al-Nuseirat camps in the center of Gaza Strip and Rafah city south of the Strip. The number of martyrs in the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza Strip has reached to more than 22,300 martyrs and about 57,300 wounded, as infinite toll. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency