Ukrainian regime forces launched a missile attack on a children’s entertainment center in the Ginetsk region of the Kherson region with British missiles.A missile strike carried out by Storm Shadow missiles on a children’s entertainment center, Novosti…

Ukrainian regime forces launched a missile attack on a children’s entertainment center in the Ginetsk region of the Kherson region with British missiles.

A missile strike carried out by Storm Shadow missiles on a children’s entertainment center, Novosti agency quoted a source in the Russian emergency services as saying.

On the other hand, governor of the Russian province of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, stated that a Ukrainian drone fell on an office building in the city of Belgorod, which led to a fire with no causalities excepts two cars were hit with fragments.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency