Wael bin Nasser Al Mubarak, Minister of

Affairs and Agriculture received Alastair Long, the newly appointed UK Ambassador to Bahrain.

The minister commended the historic Bahrain-UK relations and the advanced cooperation between the two countries in various sectors, wishing him success in his duties.

The ambassador affirmed his country’s keenness to further enhance cooperation, wishing Bahrain further progress and prosperity.

Source: Bahrain News Agency