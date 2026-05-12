Nedap expands presence in Saudi Arabia with new office

Groenlo, the Netherlands, May 12, 2026, 07:00 CEST.

Nedap expands presence in Saudi Arabia with new office

New local presence strengthens support for partners and customers across the Kingdom

Nedap (AMS:NEDAP), a global leader in Digital Twin Technology and access management solutions, announces the opening of a new office in Saudi Arabia, marking a further step in its expansion across the Middle East. With a strong customer base in the Kingdom, Nedap’s solutions support organizations in managing secure, scalable, and data-driven access environments across critical sectors. Over the last decade, it’s been instrumental in security projects in the Kingdom across sectors, including oil and gas, industrial, commercial, government, education, finance, and healthcare. This local office will enable closer collaboration with partners and stronger support for end users, particularly on projects requiring scalable and integrated security solutions.

The expansion comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in large-scale infrastructure, smart cities, and modern workplaces. In these environments, security is no longer a standalone function but an integrated, data-driven capability. Nedap’s access management solutions enable organizations to manage identities, assets, and access rights across complex, connected environments—bridging the physical and digital worlds to improve security, efficiency, and control.

“Saudi Arabia is a key growth market for Nedap, both in terms of scale and long-term development,” said Maarten Van Cauwenberghe, Managing Director META & APAC. “We see increasing demand for solutions that help organizations manage identities, access, and security policies across complex environments. Establishing a local presence allows us to support our partners and engage closely with customers in enabling the deployment of integrated solutions that can scale and adapt over time.”

To further develop its activities in the Kingdom, Nedap has appointed Junaid Ul Haq as Country Director for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. Based locally, he will focus on supporting partners, engaging with customers, and building a team to strengthen the positioning of Nedap’s access management solutions across key sectors.

Nedap’s solutions include AEOS, its access control platform, as well as identity and access management solutions, mobile access, RFID readers, and locker management. Built on open architecture, these solutions integrate seamlessly with third-party systems, supporting organizations in managing access, identities, and security processes across complex environments.

“As projects in Saudi Arabia continue to grow in scale and complexity, a local presence has become essential,” said Junaid Ul Haq, Country Director for Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. “By strengthening our team on the ground, we work closely with partners and customers to support the implementation of solutions that help enable secure and efficient operations, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions.”

With its new office in Saudi Arabia, Nedap aims to strengthen collaboration with regional partners and support partners and organizations in managing secure, scalable environments across the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit the Nedap in Security website.

About Nedap in Security

Nedap has more than 45 years of experience in access management, supporting organizations in securing people, assets, and environments. Today, organizations across critical infrastructure and enterprise environments rely on Nedap’s platform to manage identities, access rights, and security processes across complex environments. Built on open standards and supported by a strong partner network, Nedap’s solutions integrate seamlessly with third-party systems and are designed to support secure, reliable operations over the long term. About Nedap N.V.

Nedap is a leader in Digital Twin Technology, bridging the physical and digital worlds in Healthcare, Livestock, Retail and Security. Through our Technology for Life philosophy, we create sustainable, forward-thinking solutions that help people and organizations succeed in an ever-changing world. Nedap N.V. has a workforce of over 1,000 employees and operates on a global scale. The company was founded in 1929 and has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam since 1947. Its headquarters is located in Groenlo, the Netherlands. For more information,

please contact:

Ankith Kumar

Regional Marketing Manager META & APAC

+97 143 712508

ankith.kumar@nedap.com

nedap.com

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