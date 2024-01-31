New Education Non-Profit Stands Up for Connecticut’s Children With Takeover of State Capitol Lawn to Push for Education Scholarships

Media Advisory for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024

HARTFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / To commemorate the first day of the new 2024 state legislation session, the non-profit group Connecticut Center for Educational Excellence (CTCEE) will be holding an informational rally on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, on the state capitol South Lawn.

With a 36-foot-wide sign as the main attraction and 400 flags planted throughout the lawn, CTCEE plans to provide new and returning legislators a chance to learn why a bill to support Opportunity Scholarships could help 150,000 low-income students in Connecticut achieve their dreams.

Media, legislators, and passers-by will have a chance to pick up learning materials and speak with CTCEE Chief Executive Officer Carolanne Marquis about this unique point in time when the children of Connecticut most need a better way to reach for their goals.

WHAT: Stand Up for Opportunity Scholarships "Day at the Capitol"

WHO: Connecticut Center for Educational Excellence

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

WHERE: Connecticut State Capitol South Lawn, 210 Capitol Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106

To schedule an interview with CTCEE CEO Carolanne Marquis or policy experts before, after or during the event, please contact Ashley Mancheni at (206) 457-7352 or ashley@zoldakagency.com.

To get the facts about why we need Opportunity Scholarships, visit www.ctcee.org/opportunity.

About Connecticut Center for Educational Excellence (CTCEE)

CTCEE is a 501(c)(3) that offers support, leadership, and innovative solutions in partnership with families and communities to ensure ALL CHILDREN receive an excellent education that honors their uniqueness. Last year, CTCEE offered brand-new scholarship support to low-income families' children throughout Connecticut. CTCEE plans to become leaders for parents, schools and communities that are anxious to make sure all options for excellent educational opportunities are available to our low-income children throughout all of Connecticut. To learn more, visit www.ctcee.org.

SOURCE: Connecticut Center for Educational Excellence

