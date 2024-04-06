OIC Welcomes UN Human Rights Council Resolutions on Palestine

Jeddah, The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed Saturday the resolutions adopted by the United Nations Human Rights Council on Palestine, lauding the positions of states that voted for these resolutions, underscoring the international consensus on supporting the right of Palestinian people to self-determination. Voting for these resolutions also reflects their rejection of all illegal measures and the persistent crimes being perpetrated by the Israeli occupation, including military aggression, organized terrorism, colonial settlement, ethnic cleansing, and genocide against the Palestinian people, OIC reported in a statement. The statement emphasized the importance of implementing these resolutions immediately, calling on the international community to uphold its responsibilities towards taking practical steps to stop these Israeli crimes and ensuring accountability and justice, as well as providing international protection for the Palestinian people. The UN Human Rights Council adopted a res olution Friday during the 55th session of Human Rights Council held at the UN headquarters in Geneva. The resolution stresses the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and establishing the independent State of Palestine. The draft resolution submitted by Spain, Ireland, and Ecuador, as well as Pakistan on behalf of OIC was voted in favor by 42 countries, with the United States and Paraguay opposing it. At the same session, the council voted on two resolutions, one of them is related to the status of the rights of the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including East Jerusalem and the commitment to ensuring accountability and justice, which calls for stopping the arms sales to the Israeli entity. The other resolution calls on countries to respect their obligations under international law and prevent financial and economic transactions with settlements and stop supplying products from those settlements. Source: Qatar News Agency