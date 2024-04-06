Qatar Tourism Extends Throwback Food Festival for Eid Al Fitr 2024

Doha: Qatar Tourism extends the Throwback Food Festival until April 15, adding an additional five days to its month-long run. The Throwback Food Festival was inaugurated at the beginning of Ramadan as an initiative to bring together families and people to enjoy multinational cuisines and Qatari traditions during the holy month. Following its great success, Qatar Tourism has extended the festival to run through Eid Al Fitr 2024, to allow more visitors to enjoy the culinary and crafts experience for longer. The festival offers a soothing, fun, and glamorous atmosphere with lighting, tapestry, and cozy seating areas. There are over 15 local, regional, and international restaurants at the festival, which offer several delicious cuisines. Source: Qatar News Agency