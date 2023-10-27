Oil and Environment Minister meets WGEO Chairman

Muscat, Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina, Minister of Oil and Environment, Special Envoy for Climate Affairs, has affirmed the strength of the steadily growing fraternal Bahrain-UAE relations.

Dr. Bin Daina was speaking during his meeting with Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), on the sidelines of their participation in the 34th meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers Responsible for the Environment, held in Muscat, Oman.

The minister commended the UAE’s distinguished efforts to support global endeavours aimed at achieving sustainable development goals and confronting climate challenges.

The two sides discussed issues of common interest pertaining to various environmental and climate fields.

Chairman of the UAE’s WGEO expressed thanks and appreciation to the Oil and Environment Minister for his efforts to enhance the Bahrain-UAE relations in the environment and climate fields for the best interests of the two countries and their peoples.

Source: Bahrain News Agency