Shura Chairman congratulates new IPU President

Manama, Ali bin Saleh Al Saleh, Shura Council Chairma, has congratulated Tulia Ackson, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, on her election as President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) for the 2024-2026 session, wishing her every success in undertaking her duties towards further progress, and in order to achieve IPU’s goals.

Al Saleh praised IPU’s role and constant endeavours to enhance parliamentary cooperation and coordination among IPU member states.

He underlined the Shura Council’s keenness to strengthen cooperation with the IPU to achieve common interests.

Source: Bahrain News Agency