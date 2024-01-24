Pain treatment with Dr Allen’s Device is proven in people with low back pain, chronic prostatitis and kidney stones

* New clinical trials have confirmed that Thermobalancing therapy with Dr Allen's Device is the first natural treatment option for effectively relieving chronic pain caused by different health conditions.

* Dr Allen's Device is proven to treat lower back pain, as well as pain in the inflamed prostate gland, and pain due to kidney stones, by improving blood circulation locally with its non-invasive topical application.

OXFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / New clinical studies confirm high efficacy and total safety of Thermobalancing therapy and wearable Dr Allen's Device in providing pain relief in patients with different ailments, including low back pain, kidney stone disease, and chronic prostatitis or chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CP/CPPS).

"Fine Treatment has completed several clinical trials involving our unique Dr Allen's Device for treating chronic low back pain, kidney stones, and chronic prostatitis," says the co-founder of Fine Treatment Ariana Adjani. "In all of these clinical studies, Thermobalancing therapy has been used in patients as a monotherapy without other medical interventions. Patient data confirming phenomenal efficacy of Dr Allen's Device has been published in leading medical journals, and I have shared the data at several international conferences. We're proud to report major improvements in patient health."

The World Journal of Orthopedics has published the details of a new clinical trial showing successful treatment outcomes with Dr Allen's Device in men and women with low back pain in the article titled Efficacy and safety of thermobalancing therapy with Dr Allen's Device for chronic low back pain: A randomised controlled trial.

Successful kidney stone treatment outcomes without renal colic while using Dr Allen's Device are published in The Archives of Nephrology and Urology journal in the article titled Thermobalancing therapy with Dr Allen's Device dissolves kidney stones improving health-related quality of life measured by the Wisconsin Stone Quality of Life questionnaire (WISQOL) - a randomised clinical trial.

The International Journal of Quality Innovation reveals the essence of effective chronic prostatitis treatment with Dr Allen's Device in the article titled Innovative Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen's Device for the first time employ body energy to treat chronic prostatic diseases effectively.

Significant pain relief in almost all patients and the major improvement in their quality of life have been evident in all clinical studies on Dr Allen's Device independently conducted by different medical teams. The absence of undesirable side effects evident with the use of Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen's Device, that cannot be achieved with standard treatments, is also a remarkable feature of this non-invasive treatment option.

Standard low back pain treatments

Opioid addiction and overdose in people with chronic low back pain have skyrocketed, becoming a full-fledged public health emergency. Additionally, opioid medications cause constipation, nausea, itching, dizziness, and other unpleasant symptoms.

Alternatives to opioid pain medications include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, acetaminophen, anticonvulsants, and others, all of which cause side effects and may cause health problems unrelated to back pain, such as gastrointestinal and cardiovascular diseases.

Standard chronic prostatitis treatments

All drugs for CP/CPPS are found to be causing other nasty health problems:

- α1-blockers group are associated with adverse reactions, postural hypotension, dizziness, asthenia, abnormal ejaculation, and intraoperative floppy iris syndrome;

- 5α-reductase inhibitors (5-ARIs) decrease libido and cause gynecomastia, erectile dysfunction and sexual side effects.

Leading urological associations prohibit all types of surgical interventions on the prostate gland in men with chronic prostatitis due to poor outcomes and awful side effects.

Standard surgical options for kidney stone treatment

Even though the extracorporeal shock wave lithotripsy (ESWL) is considered as a non-invasive therapy, it is still in essence a surgical intervention as aims to break stones in kidneys. While breaking the stones, ESWL can damage the delicate kidney tissue and also, in some cases, the tissues of adjacent organs, such as pancreas or spleen.

Other treatments for kidney stones are percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) and retrograde intrarenal surgery (RIRS). Unfortunately, these surgical procedures are often accompanied by serious complications in men and women.

Non-invasive Allen's Device as a unique treatment option for chronic pain and diseases

The USPTO-patented Thermobalancing therapy with Dr Allen's Device is the world's first treatment that harnesses the body's own heat while naturally treating chronic pain and the associated health conditions.

Made in England, Fine Treatment's wearable Dr Allen's Device can be used at home to treat and prevent pain caused by a variety of health conditions, including low back pain, chronic prostatitis, and kidney stone disease.

Contact Information:

Alex Day

Customer Service Manager

Fine Treatment, Oxford, United Kingdom

Tel.: +447958878300

Email: info@finetreatment.com

www.finetreatment.com

SOURCE: Fine Treatment