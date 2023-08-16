Palestinian Foreign Ministry Holds International Community Responsible for Undermining Political Solution for IsraeliPalestinian conflict

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates asserted on Wednesday that the failure of international community to halt Israeli occupation’s measures undermines political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.In a statement, the mi…

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates asserted on Wednesday that the failure of international community to halt Israeli occupation's measures undermines political solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

In a statement, the ministry condemned the violations perpetrated by the occupation forces, settlers' militias and their terrorist elements and organizations against the Palestinian citizens, their lands, property, homes, and sacred places, the latest one was the storming of Nablus City in a brutal way under the pretext of facilitating dozens of settlers' storming of Joseph's Tomb in the eastern area of the city.

The ministry warned of the perilous escalation of the persistent assaults and attacks carried out by setters' militias on Palestinian towns and villages which started to morph into an organized nature pursuing more violent and aggressive tactics through recurring the process of firing live ammunition at citizens and committing more arson in a way that fans flame of the conflict.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also held Netanyahu's government responsible for the existence of those militias, along with their terrorism and crimes, calling on the international community to essentially be aware of the danger posed by those militias and put more pressure on the occupation's government in order to compel it to stop all its unilateral and illegal measures, curb settlers' militias and their terrorist organizations, in addition to dismantling them, drying up their sources of financing, placing them on the terrorism list and prosecuting them legally. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency