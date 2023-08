HE Amiri Guard Commander Lt. General Staff Hazza bin Khalil Al Shahwani met on Wednesday at Barazan camp with the new Internal Security Attache at the French Republic Embassy in the State of Qatar, on the occasion of assuming his new work duties.During…

HE Amiri Guard Commander Lt. General Staff Hazza bin Khalil Al Shahwani met on Wednesday at Barazan camp with the new Internal Security Attache at the French Republic Embassy in the State of Qatar, on the occasion of assuming his new work duties.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation in the military fields and ways to enhance and develop them. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency