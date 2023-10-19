Palestinian Health Ministry announces an increase in the number of martyrs in Tulkarm as a result of the Israeli attack

Baghdad -The Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the number of martyrs in Tulkarm as a result of the Israeli attack on Nour Shams camp has risen to 7 martyrs.

The Ministry said in a statement: “A sixth martyr killed by Israeli occupation bullets has arrived at Tulkarm Governmental Hospital, as a result of the aggression against Nour Shams camp, which raises the death toll in the camp since this morning to 7 martyrs.”

It added: “We received information that there were other martyrs who were unable to be transported to the hospital by ambulances.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency