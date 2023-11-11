Partly Cloudy Weather with Scattered Rain Expected Today

Doha, Weather inshore today until 6:00 pm on Saturday will be hazy to misty at first, partly cloudy with scattered rains later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be partly cloudy with scattered rains, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly to northwesterly 05 to 15 knot.

Offshore, it will be mainly northeasterly to northwesterly 05 to 15 knot.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 09/03 kilometers or less at places at first. Offshore, it will be 05 to 09 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 2 to 4 feet.

Area High Tide Low Tide Mini ---------- ---------------- ------------------- ------------- Messaid 05:48 15:36 10:37 23:11 24 Wakrah: 05:16 14:45 09:56 22:15 24 Doha: 04:13 14:23 09:56 22:09 26 Al Khor: 02:58 14:23 08:09 22:05 22 Ruwais 03:55 15:55 10:20 22:07 26 Dukhan: 08:49 21:13 02:31 15:10 24 Sunrise: 05:48 LT Sunset: 16:48 LT ------------------

Source: Qatar News Agency