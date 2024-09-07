Photos: Settlers destroy 47 residential and agricultural rooms in the Taybeh area, west of Hebron

HEBRON - Ma'an - A number of citizens were surprised, on Saturday, when settlers from the settlements of "Adora and Telem" destroyed about 47 residential and agricultural rooms and destroyed lands in the Tal Taybeh area west of the city of Hebron. Amjad Al-Natsheh, one of the victims, said that what happened is a continuation of the systematic destruction carried out by the settlers of the two aforementioned settlements, with the aim of forcing the citizens to leave that area and expand the borders of the two settlements at the expense of our lands. He pointed out that the settlers took advantage of the siege imposed on the Hebron Governorate last week and destroyed rooms and lands using bulldozers. The area of ??the destroyed rooms ranged between 60-70 square meters for each room, and they were built of stone and cement. Al-Natsheh said: 'This is not the first time that settlers have destroyed the area. They previously burned more than 30 tents and agricultural huts in the Taybeh area, in addition to burn ing and destroying cars that were present in the area.' These rooms are owned by citizens from the city of Hebron and others from the town of Tarqumiya, west of Hebron. Source: Maan News Agency