Pilots’ Strike at Charleroi Airport in Belgium Cancels Nearly 96 Flights

Charleroi airport in Belgium has cancelled 96 flights due to a strike by Ryanair pilots in Belgium.

The industrial action will affect 17,000 passengers due to leave or land in the southern city, around 28 percent of the expected number of travelers, the airport's management said.

Pilots say the low-cost Irish airline is failing to honor a collective convention that sets time off work in exchange for salary cuts agreed in 2020 during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, which decimated the industry.

The pilots' union said the company was failing to respect Belgian law and was prospering thanks to "social dumping" that creates unfair competition for other airlines that abide by the rules.

Source: Qatar News Agency