PM Chairs A Meeting To Follow Up On The File Of Administrative Reforms At Border Crossings

Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani chaired, today, Sunday, a meeting devoted to discussing the file of border crossings and the administrative reforms being implemented there.

During the meeting, according to a statement by Al-Sudani’s office, the most prominent challenges and obstacles that prevent the advancement of this important sector were discussed, in the presence of the head of the Border Ports Authority, a number of advisors to the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Director-General of the General Tax Authority.

During the meeting, according to the statement, Al-Sudani reviewed a detailed report on the work of the border crossings, their plans and development paths, and their efforts to combat corruption by revealing a number of manipulation and forgery operations, as well as the administrative measures taken that contribute to the development of the services provided./End

