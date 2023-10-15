The CTS Arrests 5 Wanted Persons, Including 2 Financiers Of ISIS, In Various Areas

The Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) announced today, Sunday, the arrest of two financiers for the terrorist ISIS and three drug dealers.

The CTS stated in a statement, "A special force from the Counter-Terrorism Service was able to arrest two terrorists in Kirkuk Governorate who were responsible for transporting, equipping and financing ISIS gangs in the Kirkuk sector, in addition to destroying four hideouts and seizing their materials in Makhmur district."

It continued, "As part of the operations of the Counter-Terrorism Service in combating the drug scourge, the force arrested two drug dealers in Salah al-Din Governorate, Tikrit District. A large pile of ammunition was also found in northern Tikrit containing explosive materials and mortar rounds. In Wasit Governorate, the Drug Control Directorate was able to arrested a drug dealer./End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency