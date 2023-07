The Prime Minister, Muhammad Al-Sudani, directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to withdraw the Iraqi charge d’Affairs in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.The government spokesman, Basem Al-Awadi, said in a statement: “Al-Sudani also directed the reques…

The Prime Minister, Muhammad Al-Sudani, directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to withdraw the Iraqi charge d'Affairs in the Swedish capital, Stockholm.

The government spokesman, Basem Al-Awadi, said in a statement: "Al-Sudani also directed the request to the Swedish ambassador in Baghdad to leave Iraqi territory, in response to the repeated permission of the Swedish government to burn the Holy Qur'an, insult Islamic sanctities, and burn the Iraqi flag."

Source: National Iraqi News Agency