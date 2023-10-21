PM meets in Cairo with the President of the European Council

Baghdad -Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani met, in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, on the sidelines of his participation in the Cairo Peace Summit, which was held today, Saturday, to discuss the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to al-Sudani's office, the meeting witnessed discussing the developments in the dangerous situation in the Gaza Strip, and the need to make the necessary efforts to limit the continuation of attacks and bloodshed.

The Prime Minister reiterated Iraq's position and categorical rejection of the Israeli aggression, which continues its attacks on civilians and violates international humanitarian conventions and law, noting Iraq's initiative to quickly stop the aggression and open safe corridors.

He also pointed to the strong relations between Iraq and the European Union, governed by the Strategic Partnership Agreement.

For his part, the President of the European Council expressed his support for Iraq's role in bringing viewpoints closer together and pursuing a policy of dialogue in the region. He also affirmed his rejection of the policy of displacement of the Palestinians due to its dangerous future repercussions, in addition to the fact that it will end the chances of a solution./End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency