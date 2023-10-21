PM: Injustice does not produce security and peace, and whoever wants stability for the region must listen to the legitimate demands of the Palestinian people

Baghdad -Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani confirmed that injustice does not produce security and peace.

Al-Sudani said in his tweet: “Today we participated in the Cairo Peace Summit, at the kind invitation of the brother al-Sisi, and we clearly expressed the principled and firm position of Iraq, its people and government, on the Palestinian issue.”

He added: We emphasized that injustice does not produce security and peace, and whoever wants stability for the region must listen to the legitimate demands of the Palestinian people, and that attacks on civilians in the Gaza Strip must be stopped, first of all./End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency