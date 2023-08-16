Premier Arnous holds talks on trade and economic cooperation with Tunisian and Algerian ambassadors

Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous, met Wednesday with Tunisian Ambassador to Syria, Mohamed Al-Mahdhabi.The talks touched upon resuming all forms of social, cultural and economic cooperation along with activating the common committee for the interest of t…

Prime Minister, Hussein Arnous, met Wednesday with Tunisian Ambassador to Syria, Mohamed Al-Mahdhabi.

The talks touched upon resuming all forms of social, cultural and economic cooperation along with activating the common committee for the interest of the two peoples.

Establishing the Syrian-Tunisian Business Council through coordinating between the two economy ministries was also touched upon.

Premier Arnous also met with the Algerian ambassador in Damascus Kamel Bouchama, with the two sides attaching great importance to opening horizons in the domain of energy and electrical installations along with the scientific and cultural exchange.

They affirmed that creating joint committees in all domains constitutes priority for the two states, along with activating the role of businessmen and networking among them for further trade exchange and joint economic projects.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency