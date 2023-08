Tourism Ministry are preparing to launch the 43the International Flower Show on August 30th.The Show will be held between Aug 30th and Sep 9th.17 local, Arab and foreign companies specialized in flowers and plants will participate at the exhibition, in…

Tourism Ministry are preparing to launch the 43the International Flower Show on August 30th.

The Show will be held between Aug 30th and Sep 9th.

17 local, Arab and foreign companies specialized in flowers and plants will participate at the exhibition, in addition to some 100 participants of nurserymen, honey producers, and those planting aromatic and medicinal plants.

The show will be held on an area of 5,000 square metres.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency