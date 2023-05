President Bashar al-Assad arrived in Damascus on Friday, returning from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following his participation in the Arab summit held in Jeddah.His Excellency left King Abdulaziz International Airport and was seen off by Salman bin H…

President Bashar al-Assad arrived in Damascus on Friday, returning from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, following his participation in the Arab summit held in Jeddah.

His Excellency left King Abdulaziz International Airport and was seen off by Salman bin Hazza Al-Mutairi, Head of the Honorary Mission.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency