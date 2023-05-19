President al-Assad, Prince Mohammed bin Salman discuss the bilateral relations, developments in Arab arena

President Bashar al-Assad discussed Friday with Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, and developments in the Arab arena in light of the positive atmosphere in…

President Bashar al-Assad discussed Friday with Crown Prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud, bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, and developments in the Arab arena in light of the positive atmosphere in the inter -Arab relations that reflect a collective approach towards common visions that culminated at Jeddah summit.

President al-Assad appreciated the efforts exerted by Saudi Arabia to achieve Arab rapprochement and build a political atmosphere that helps joint action among Arab countries to pbtain the benefit of their people.

The President congratulated His Highness the Crown Prince on the success of Jeddah Summit, considering that it would contribute to more Arab cohesion.

President al-Assad and Prince Mohammed bin Salman praised the return of the usual relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia, which would contribute to the stability of the region and serve the joint Arab action.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency