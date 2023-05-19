Russia is ready to strengthen ties with countries of the Middle East- Putin says

Russia attaches great attention to strengthen ties with countries of the Middle East and North Africa , including that within the framework of the dialogue with the League of Arab States (LAS), Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message address…

“Russia traditionally attaches great importance to the development of friendly relations and constructive partnership with the countries of the Middle East and North Africa, including within the framework of the dialogue with the League of Arab States (LAS), in order to effectively counter the threats and challenges faced by contemporary humankind,” Putin said.

“We intend to continue supporting collective efforts for peace solution of acute regional problems, including crises in Sudan, Yemen, Libya and Syria, while invariably respecting the states’ sovereignty and the existing norms of international law,” he said.

He reiterated his country’s stance calling for implementing the UN resolutions regarding the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories.

He added that “Moscow believe that further expansion of multifaceted cooperation between Russia and the Arab countries fully meets our common interests in line with building a fairer and democratic system of international relations based on the principles of multipolarity, genuine equality and respect for each other’s legitimate interests.”

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency