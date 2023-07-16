President al-Assad: We appreciate Iraq’s support…al Sudani: We will not leave Syria alone

President Bashar Al-Assad and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al Sudani held a joint press conference today following their bilateral talks.

President al-Assad said during the conference: “I welcome Prime Minister Muhammad Shia’ al-Sudani and the official delegation accompanying him, the media delegation and the Iraqi national media.. I welcome all of you to Syria, on this important visit, the importance of which comes from the nature of the deep relations between the Syrian and Iraqi peoples, and from the depth of the shared history between the two countries”.

President al-Assad added: “This region.. the region of the Levant and Mesopotamia was the most important factory for major events in ancient and modern history, this common history that marked the two brotherly peoples of Syria and Iraq with many common features that were reflected in common principles, interests and emotions that we felt clearly and clearly in We saw different stages when the Syrian people stood by the Iraqi people, when they suffered from the scourge of war two decades ago, and we felt them when the Iraqi people stood by their Syrian brother when the aggression against Syria began a decade and a half ago, and during that war, the Iraqi government and people were the voice of Syria in real and not hypothetically. It is the voice of Syria in various Arab, regional and global forums, strongly rejecting all forms of aggression and all justifications for the aggression launched against Syria and during the earthquake that occurred a few months ago, the Iraqi people were a true brother, so the Iraqis rushed in organized and spontaneous groups and individuals to help their Syrian brothers those affected by the earthquake”.

Al-Assad continued “During the war, Iraq offered the most precious thing that a person can offer, which is blood, and this blood was a joint Syrian-Iraqi blood that protected the western flanks of Iraq and the eastern flanks of Syria. It protected the two Arab peoples and armies. In order to pay tribute to the authentic Iraqi Arab Army and the Popular Mobilization Forces who scored the most wonderful victories in cooperation with their brothers and sisters in the Syrian Arab Army and the auxiliary forces in Syria”.

“From all of the above, comes the importance of this visit. Here lies our responsibility as officials in both countries, to be able to take practical steps that can reach this goal, i.e. strengthening bilateral relations, especially as we meet today in light of challenges.” Great at the global level, first the whole world suffers security, politically and of course as a result economically, and all of this has repercussions on our countries, there are challenges that we face directly and in particular, foremost of which is the challenge of terrorism and cooperation in the field of combating terrorism, this terrorism that we see active and viable does not die due to international supply Specifically the western, and we all know what the word western means, because it is the western tool in order to strike countries that adhere to their independence, their independent decision, and their national interests, in addition to that some neighboring countries have been directly involved in supporting this terrorism, either for expansionist reasons or backward ideological reasons, in addition to the challenge and the biggest one is the theft of Syria and Iraq’s share of the water of the Euphrates River, and what this means is thirst and hunger due to the disastrous situation of crops and the spread of diseases and the spread of epidemics among the things that confront us as Arab countries, in addition to the issue of drugs, which is the most dangerous scourge now facing countries and is no different from terrorism, as it is capable of destroying society in the same way that terrorism does in any society” President al-Assad added.

President al-Assad said : “Many issues were discussed by the Prime Minister and me Of course, we talked about the new Arab situation, which we can describe as relatively positive and not absolute. This situation was the focus of an extensive discussion between us, and we focused on how to exploit this situation, exploit these new positives and strengthen Arab cooperation with the aim of reducing the repercussions of the worsening international situation on our Arab countries”.

President al-Assad continued: “We all know that the recent positive developments did not live up to the international chaos makers, and they moved immediately and quickly in order to turn the wheel of history back, and this calls for more cooperation between our countries, bilaterally or collectively, through regional groupings or through the League of Arab States, in order to preserve What was achieved and developed later. Of course, we went through the points quickly.. Because we did not finish the talks, we will follow up after the media meeting, but we do not want to be late for the press conference. Likewise, the issue of inter-economic relations will be the axis that we will follow up later.. Practical steps It is possible to achieve the strengthening of relations between the two countries in a way that will benefit the two countries and mitigate the repercussions of the unjust siege on Syria. The points that were discussed and the ideas that were put forward will be followed up by the relevant institutions in the two countries in order to develop them and turn them into steps that can be implemented later”.

President al-Assad concluded: “I repeat my warm welcome to Mr. Prime Minister, and I am sure that this visit will constitute not only a qualitative leap, but an actual, practical and real shift in the framework of fraternal relations, I hope for the Iraqi people, all progress, prosperity and more stability, and I wish the Prime Minister all success in serving his country and people”.

For his part, the Iraqi Prime Minister thanked President al-Assad for the invitation to visit Syria, adding that the security and stability of the two countries move for further bilateral coordination to face the common challenges.

Al Sudani reiterated Iraqi firm supportive stance towards Syria’s unity and sovereignty, stressing that the security of Iraq is the security of Syria.

He pointed out to that Iraq works, along with all countries that support stability, on Syria’s economic recovery, which serves the interest of Iraq.

“The perpetual coordination between the two countries is the optimal way to face common challenges, especially, terrorism and water shortage,” the Iraqi diplomat went on to say.

Al Sudani called for lifting the western coercive measures imposed on Syria, which causes to exacerbate the suffering of the Syrian people, voicing rejection of the Israeli repeated aggressions on the Syrian land.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency