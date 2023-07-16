The People’s Assembly: European Parliament’s report on the impact of coercive measures on Syria, a distortion of facts

The People’s Assembly emphasized that the European Parliament, in its approach to the current situation in Syria, still refrains from adopting an impartial or independent stance from the hostile positions of some European governments towards Syria. Th…

The People’s Assembly emphasized that the European Parliament, in its approach to the current situation in Syria, still refrains from adopting an impartial or independent stance from the hostile positions of some European governments towards Syria. This was clearly evident in its report issued in June 2023 on the impact of coercive measures on the humanitarian situation in Syria.

The Assembly stated Sunday that, “the aforementioned report included inaccuracies and distortion of reality in a way that justifies the policies of some Western governments that harm the interests of the Syrian people. The Assembly referred to the coercive measures imposed by these governments on the Syrian people, noting their catastrophic effects on the various sectors in Syria, such as education, health and water, transportation, etc. In addition, these measures violate international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

It pointed out that the so-called “exemptions and exceptions from these coercive measures for humanitarian purposes,” referred to in the report, are but lip service with no effect on the ground. Even the so-called Humanitarian Exemptions adopted in the wake of the earthquake for an initial period of 6 months, have not been implemented so far by humanitarian organizations operating in Syria and countries wishing to addressing the aftermath of the earthquake.

In conclusion to its statement, the Assembly called on the European Parliament to adopt a new approach consistent with international law and humanitarian considerations, urging exerting pressure on the European Union to lift all forms of coercive measures imposed on the Syrian people immediately and without any political conditions.

Source: Syrian Arab News Agency