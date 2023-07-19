President of Türkiye arrives in UAE at start of official visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the UAE on an official visit, accompanied by Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan.President Erdogan and his delegation were greeted at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi by His Highness Sheikh Mans…

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in the UAE on an official visit, accompanied by Türkiye’s First Lady Emine Erdogan.

President Erdogan and his delegation were greeted at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court.

Also present at the reception were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Saeed Thani Hareb Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Türkiye; and a number of other officials.

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation