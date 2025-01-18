Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Calls for International Support for Gaza

Doha: HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani emphasized the necessity of mobilizing international support for Gaza and developing mechanisms to aid affected families, following successful joint mediation efforts that led to a ceasefire in the region. His Excellency expressed hope that the agreement reached will be fully implemented, marking an end to the ongoing tragedy in Gaza.

According to Qatar News Agency, His Excellency revealed in an interview with Al Jazeera that a humanitarian protocol has been established involving Qatar, Egypt, the United States, and Israel to facilitate aid delivery. Qatar, in collaboration with Egypt and the UN, is working on ensuring the timely delivery of this aid and establishing the requisite mechanisms for its distribution.

HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani also shared the joy of the Qatari Amir and citizens, equating their happiness with that of the people of Gaza. He noted the strenuous efforts over the past 15 months to reach this agreement, which was finalized just before dawn, highlighting the complexities involved in the process. The focus now is on the Israeli government’s internal procedures to ratify the agreement, with implementation expected to commence on the following Sunday.

Qatar played a significant role in mediating between the conflicting parties, maintaining its mediator role despite its clear stance on the Palestinian issue. The recent agreement is seen as a testament to the decisive and intensive efforts made over the past months to prepare the political ground for its realization. The mediation efforts involved contributions from both the outgoing US administration of Joe Biden and the incoming administration of Donald Trump, with a notable role played by the President-elect’s envoy.

Addressing criticism of Qatar’s mediation efforts, His Excellency stated that detractors failed to take action to halt the war. Instead, Qatar responded to criticisms through actions, not words, prioritizing the objective of saving lives over responding to external blackmail. The successful partnership between Qatar and Egypt in mediation efforts exemplifies the potential of collaborative work among Arab nations to fulfill the aspirations of their people.

Regarding the guarantees for implementing the agreement, His Excellency noted that joint mediations have been structured to provide maximum assurance. He acknowledged that Israeli Prime Minister could potentially find reasons to nullify the agreement, but mechanisms have been established to address any issues, including the formation of a joint operations room in Cairo.

HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani also emphasized ongoing negotiations for a UN Security Council resolution to ensure the agreement’s full implementation. Detailed mechanisms have been coordinated with Egypt to oversee the agreement’s execution, focusing on the return of displaced individuals and allowing humanitarian assistance.

In his remarks about the situation in Gaza post-conflict, His Excellency clarified that Gaza’s governance is solely a Palestinian matter. He called for Arab and Islamic countries to support Palestinians in reaching consensus on managing the Strip.

On his visit to Damascus, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reported positive discussions on supporting the Syrian people, lifting sanctions, and the new administration’s future plans. Qatar remains committed to efforts for lifting sanctions since the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime and opposes Israel’s actions in Syria’s buffer zone.

His Excellency also addressed rumors of Syria’s division, dismissing them and expressing confidence in the Syrian people’s ability to maintain their nation’s territorial integrity.