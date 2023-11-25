Qatar Chamber Discusses Cooperation with Liverpool University, Oryx Universal College

Doha, The Qatar Chamber (QC) hosted a delegation from Liverpool John Moores University in the UK and Oryx Universal College (OUC) in Qatar.

The meeting focused on informing the delegation about the most important economic sectors in Qatar, the prominent requirements of the labor market, and ways to enhance cooperation between both sides in conducting research and holding joint events.

QC First Vice-Chairman Mohammed bin Twar Al Kuwari said that the Qatar Chamber is pleased to cooperate with the University of Liverpool for the benefit of the private education sector in Qatar. He noted that private education in Qatar has experienced significant expansion in recent years, attracting several of the largest international universities. Bin Twar indicated that the Chamber's Education Committee is actively working to improve the education system in the country.

For his part, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the Faculty of Business and Law at Liverpool University Timothy Nichol stated that the delegation's visit aims to learn about the Qatari economy and the key demands of the labour market with the aim to develop programs that benefit students, highlighting the partnership between Liverpool University and Oryx International College in Qatar. Nichol emphasized that Liverpool John Moores University is one of the most prestigious British universities with a history spanning more than 200 years. He pointed out that Oryx College's certificates are accredited by Liverpool John Moores University.

In turn, Founder and President of Oryx Universal College Azmi Amir mentioned that Oryx International College provides distinguished programs, including the MBA in project management, and bachelor's degrees in civil engineering, quantity surveying, and computer science. He also noted plans to introduce other programs related to business administration, human resources, and cybersecurity.

The meeting also explored the possibility of organizing joint seminars to introduce programs offered by Oryx University in Qatar related to business administration. Additionally, the meeting reviewed the potential for conducting joint research between research departments of both sides.

Source: Qatar News Agency