Qatar Charity Distributes Winter Essentials to Syrian IDPs

Doha, Qatar Charity (QC), in cooperation with Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), distributed tents and winter essentials to the affected in several camps in northwest Syria.

This comes as part of Qatar Charity and QFFD's efforts to support internally displaced persons (IDPs) who lost their homes due to the Turkiye- Syria earthquake that occurred in February this year.

Qatar Charity installed 2,000 new tents and provided 10,000 blankets and 10,000 mattresses for approximately 10,000 beneficiaries. Additionally, the project supplied the camp management with first aid equipment and fire extinguishing tools.

This intervention aims to prevent an impending humanitarian disaster in winter, as during this season, the humanitarian suffering of the IDPs worsens each year due to extreme cold, rainfall, and snow.

For their part, the beneficiary families expressed their gratitude for the Qatari efforts in providing tents and winter equipment before the onset of winter.

