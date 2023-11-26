QU Celebrates Graduation of 12th Batch of Empowering Generations Union

Doha, Qatar University (QU) commemorated the graduation of its 12th Empowering Generations Union cohort, reaffirming its commitment to cultivating Qatari expertise in life sciences, health sciences and scientific research, aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Commencing on Nov. 5, 2023, the 12th edition spanned two weeks with separate sessions for boys and girls, engaging 40 secondary schools and 260 Qatari students. Since its inception in 2013, this initiative has involved 1,967 participants.

On this occasion, the Vice President for Health Sciences and Medicine at QU Prof. Asma Al-Thani said that the union operates in full alignment with the Sustainable Development Agenda, Qatar Vision 2030 and QU's strategy, aiming to invest in the new Qatari generation and increase Qatari competencies, presenting them as a model of pride nationally, regionally and globally.

This union is the first of its kind in the Middle East, in terms of content and operation mechanism. It is one of the few projects globally aspiring for long-term results, employing statistical outcomes in research papers to reflect the union's effectiveness, Prof. Al-Thani added.

She further said the union guides the new generation at various training sites in research and health fields while fostering national belonging and responsibility. It aims to invest in Qatari youth to secure a national human resources base in the health sector.

Director of Qatar Genome Qatar Institute for Precise Health Care Dr. Said Ismail stated that this year marks the fifth consecutive sponsorship and participation, enrolling 69 students in the Genomics and Precision Medicine course. Various specialties related to precision medicine require students to explore different courses, qualifying them to engage in the precision medicine system and finding what suits their interests, leading to innovation. Qatar Genome is the official sponsor of the union.

Director of the Qatar Falcon Genome Project and a research scientist at the Qatar Falcons Association Dr. Farouk Omar Al Ajli said that the annual participation of the Qatar Falcons Association in the union aims to introduce high school students to the world of precise genomics and its applications in preserving biodiversity in Qatar.

Participation includes reviewing the Qatar Falcon Genome Project results and its specific applications for falcon conservation and general biodiversity in Qatar. Through the union, we aspire to contribute to fostering an environmentally conscious generation capable of facing challenges on a solid scientific basis, Dr. Al Ajli added.

Serving as the nexus for this union, QU collaborated with 13 esteemed partners from the health and education sectors, including the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, Qatar Genome, Qatar Foundation, Hamad Medical Corporation, the Ministry of Public Health, the Primary Health Care Corporation, Sidra Medicine and Research Center, the Qatar Falcon Genome Project and the Qatar Veterinary Medical Center, alongside international collaborators: the Fractional AB Research Center for Artificial Intelligence and the Africa Master Research Project.

Source: Qatar News Agency