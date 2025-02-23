Qatar Draws 1-1 with Oman in Gulf Legends Cup

Kuwait City: Qatar national team drew 1-1 with Oman on Sunday at Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah Stadium in the second round of Group A at the Gulf Legends Cup. The tournament is being held in Kuwait from February 22 to 26, with 8 teams participating.

According to Qatar News Agency, Qatar took the lead with a penalty from Walid Jassim, but Oman equalized through Ismail Al Ajmi. Both teams now have two points, after Qatar's 0-0 draw with the UAE in the opening round, where Oman also drew 0-0 with Kuwait.

Tomorrow, Monday, four matches are scheduled: Qatar vs. Kuwait, Bahrain vs. Yemen, UAE vs. Oman, and Saudi Arabia vs. Iraq.

The Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation stated that the only requirement for players is that they must be 40 years old or older, according to the regulations sent to local federations. The referees will be veteran officials from the Gulf countries, with assistant referees from Kuwait.