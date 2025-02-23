Al Shahania Score Thrilling Win over Umm Salal in Week 16

Doha: Goalkeeper Shehab Mamdouh Ellethy made a fine stoppage-time penalty save as Al Shahania went on to score a thrilling 3-2 win over Umm Salal in their Week 16 match of the 2024-2025 season Ooredoo Stars League at the Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium of Qatar SC on Sunday. Umm Salal won a penalty after a VAR following a goalmouth melee in the 90+3 minute, but Ellethy judged Oussama Tannane's kick perfectly, diving to his right to secure a fourth successive win for his team in the league championship. Their seventh win of the championship saw Al Shahania's points tally swell to 23 points, while Umm Salal, with a 10th defeat, are in 11th place with 14 points.

According to Qatar News Agency, earlier in the match, Al Shahania's Alhassan Koroma scored one goal and was instrumental in another to ensure a comeback twice after the side was down a goal each time. While Othman Al Yahri (12th minute) and Antonio Mance (38th minute) scored for Umm Salal, Moaz Tawheed El Wadia (22nd minute), Sven van Beek (42nd minute), and Koroma (84th minute) were on target for Al Shahania.

Umm Salal opened the scoring with a fine goal initiated off a throw-in, with Mance holding off a marker to provide Al Yahri with an assist, allowing him to strike into the right corner of the net. Al Shahania hit back within 10 minutes, making a move from the right with Koroma striking from outside the box. Umm Salal goalkeeper Jehad Mohammed made a save, but El Wadia latched on to the ricochet to find the equalizer (1-1).

The tussle to gain the upper hand continued between the two teams, with Umm Salal retaining the majority of the possession. They succeeded in scoring again as Ali Hassan Yahya worked on a smart chip lob for a perfectly-positioned and unmarked Mance in front of the goal to make a winning header.

Al Shahania hit back again, and this time within four minutes, as Van Beek converted a free-kick from five yards outside the box beautifully. The low shot found the gap in the wall and swung to the left, beating a diving goalkeeper (2-2). The second half was tighter, with both teams being on vigil and tightening their defense.

Tables turned for Umm Salal when a defender failed to reach for a long lob, and the ball reached an unmarked Koroma, who fired from well outside the box, his grounder kick finding the far left corner of the goal. There were more tense moments towards the end resulting in the penalty, but Al Shahania ensured that they prevailed in a match yet again.