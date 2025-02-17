Qatar Engages in Crucial GCC Tourism Ministers Meeting

Kuwait City: The State of Qatar participated in the 9th meeting of the Committee of Their Excellencies Ministers responsible for tourism in the GCC states, which was held in the State of Kuwait on Monday. HE Chairman of Qatar Tourism Saad bin Ali Al Kharji led the State of Qatar's delegation to the meeting. Discussions were focused on beefing up cooperation on tourism among the member states and supporting regional integration in this vital sector.

According to Qatar News Agency, the participants hailed the foremost milestones the Gulf tourism achieved during 2024, which helped enhance the stature of the GCC states as attractive tourism destinations globally through promoting mega events and outstanding projects that support the tourism diversity and offer extraordinary experiences to visitors. The meeting highlighted the possibility of advancing cooperation on tourism among the GCC states through holding specialized panel discussions which tackled the prospects of tourism integration, mechanisms of unifying efforts to promote tourism in the region, in addition to boosting cooperation in organizing joint events.

The participants declared Al Ain, UAE, as the Gulf tourism capital for 2025, in recognition of its incredible natural, cultural, and heritage assets. Additionally, they endorsed the Gulf tourism day to be annually held on Jan. 20 to accentuate the achievements and key initiatives of the Gulf tourism sector. The meeting wound up by concurring to hold the upcoming ministerial meeting in April 2026, in the UAE, to continue developing cooperation and joint tourism policies that support the enduring growth of the Gulf tourism sector.