Salam International’s Net Profit Rise by 4.57 Percent in 2024

Doha: Salam International's net profit increased by 4.57 percent, reaching QR 54,912,813 in 2024, compared to a net profit of QR 52,575,300 for the same period of 2023. According to Qatar News Agency, its figures published on the Qatar Stock Exchange website indicate that Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to QR 0.045 as of Dec. 31, 2024, versus Earnings per share (EPS) QR 0.036 for the same period in 2023. The Board of Directors recommends that the General Assembly approve a cash dividend distribution of 4 percent of the paid-up capital to shareholders.