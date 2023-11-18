Qatar-EU Hold Joint Committee Meeting on Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement

Brussels, The 2nd Meeting of the Joint Committee between the State of Qatar, the European Union (EU) and its member states was held, with the aim of discussing issues related to the implementation of the provisions of the Comprehensive Air Transport Agreement signed between the two parties.

This comes in commitment with Article (22), which states that this committee shall be held at least once a year, to ensure oversight and monitoring of the proper implementation of the agreement.

The Qatari side was chaired by the in charge of managing the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri, while the European side was headed by HE Head of Aviation Unit in the European Commission Carlos Bermejo Acosta.

The meeting discussed many issues of mutual interest between the State of Qatar and the European Union, the most prominent of which were fair competition among airlines, developing the air transport market, financial transparency of airlines, labor rights in the aviation sector, the sustainable environment, and ways to reach net zero carbon emissions in the aviation sector.

Source: Qatar News Agency