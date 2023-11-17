Football: Everton in Relegation Zone after Points Deduction for Profitability Breaches

London, - The Premier League announced today that Everton will have 10 points with immediate effect for a breach of the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

The Premier League said that Everton admitted during a five-day hearing it was in breach of the league's profitability and sustainability rules (PSR). The commission said that Everton's PSR calculation for the relevant period resulted in a loss of 124.5 million UK Pound Sterling, as contended by the Premier League, which exceeded the threshold of 105 million Pound Sterling permitted under the PSRs.

Everton for their part said that they were shocked and disappointed by the decision. As a result, Everton are now 19th in the table with only four points and they have to contend for a fight this season to avoid relegation.

Source: Qatar News Agency