Qatar Finishes Third in Beach Handball Global Tour

The Qatar beach handball team finished third in the third stage of the Beach Handball Global Tour, which concluded today in Poland after defeating Poland, the host team, 2-1 in the match to determine the third and fourth places.

Team Denmark won the title after defeating Croatia 2-0 in the final.

Earlier today, Qatar lost to Croatia 1-2, and as a result, it lost its chance to advance to the final match.

Qatar started its matches yesterday by defeating Poland 2-1 while losing the second match against Denmark 0-2.

Source: Qatar News Agency