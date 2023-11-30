Qatar Participates in 5th International Conference on Action with Women and Peace

Seoul, - The State of Qatar is participating in the 5th International Conference on Action with Women and Peace which began today in Seoul.

The State of Qatar's delegation in the conference, opened in the presence of HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea Park Jin, is headed by HE Minister of Social Development and Family Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.

In her speech during the opening session of the conference, Her Excellency affirmed Qatar's keenness on enhancing the role of women and young women in building peace through its position as an active country in the field of mediation and dispute settlement, stressing the solidarity of the State of Qatar with the Palestinian people and its support for the Palestinian cause.

HE the Minister of Social Development and Family noted the extent of the challenges that Palestinian women are exposed to as a result of the blatant violations committed by the occupation forces, affirming Qatar's commitment to continue cooperation with all parties concerned with the agenda of women, peace and security at all national, regional and international levels, and to present necessary support to ensure its implementation on the ground, in a way that contributes to establishing sustainable peace and security in all parts of the world.

