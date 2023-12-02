Qatar Wins Membership of UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

Vienna, The State of Qatar won the membership of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) for the period 2024-2027 during the meetings of the 20th session of UNIDO general conference held in Vienna.

Qatar was elected among five member countries within the Asian group.

HE head of the State of Qatar's delegation to the meetings of the 20th session of UNIDO general conference, Jamal Abdulrahman Al Jaber, thanked the countries that supported Qatar's bid for the membership of UNIDO.

He emphasized that Qatar will work with the remaining members of UNIDO in order to elevate UNIDO's role and mission in enhancing industrial development, upgrading innovations and increasing productivity, especially in the developed and least developed countries to further achieve stability, welfare and sustainable development for all.

Source: Qatar News Agency