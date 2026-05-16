Qatar’s Hajj Mission Arrives in Holy Lands, Works to Ensure Appropriate Conditions Are in Place

Makkah al-mukarramah: The Qatar's official Hajj mission delegation has arrived in the Holy lands as part of the extensive preparations by the Qatari Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs to finalize all services and ensure appropriate conditions ahead of pilgrims' departure. These services are intended to facilitate a pilgrimage experience in which pilgrims will enjoy a secure and integrated atmosphere.

According to Qatar News Agency, the mission's supportive units are continuing their field operations around the clock alongside units that had already departed to Saudi Arabia days ago. These operations are underway as part of an integrated plan aimed at full readiness ahead of the arrival of the first groups of pilgrims on the fourth of Dhu al-Hijjah, and to provide top-notch services that meet the needs of Qatar's pilgrims in terms of comfort and safety throughout their religious journey.

A variety of supportive units are continuing their missions based on operational plans in tandem with the competent authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the mission highlighted, emphasizing that these plans ensure smooth procedures and swift response to all requirements related to serving pilgrims. Operating in Al Naseem District in Makkah Al-Mukarramah, the mission embarks on an overall plan to provide specialized and integrated services in coordination between Qatari Hajj operatives and Saudi authorities to ensure top-notch services for pilgrims throughout the various stages of this religious journey.

The mission consists of specialized field units operating within an integrated system to ensure that Qatar's pilgrims enjoy comfort based on the top-tier services provided by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. The mission further pointed out that these supportive units are set to resume direct supervision of Qatari operators' performance to ensure compliance with Saudi requirements and standards, especially regarding accommodation, amenities, and health care, thereby ensuring the highest levels of security and safety and integrated services.

The liaison and support unit continues to perform its duties around the clock as a direct link between pilgrims, pilgrimage operators, and service units, receiving inquiries and feedback and addressing them in religious, medical, organizational, and technical aspects, thereby enhancing response speed and raising pilgrim satisfaction. The mission further outlined that close coordination among supportive units and Qatar's pilgrimage operators represents a core element of a successful season.

It confirmed that work is underway within a unified system aimed at achieving the highest levels of organization and competency, while providing maximum security, safety, and comfort for pilgrims of the State of Qatar. These endeavors are part of Qatar's Awqaf Strategy 2025-2030, which prioritizes Hajj under the theme of maximizing Islamic rites and rituals and streamlining their performance in accordance with the system prepared by the competent authorities in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This system has had a clear impact in upgrading the Hajj pilgrimage framework in a way that best suits pilgrims. Qatar's Awqaf asserted that all efforts undertaken by the mission demonstrate the nation's commitment to providing a facilitated and secure pilgrimage experience through harnessing human, regulatory, and technological capabilities, which ultimately help pilgrims perform rites in a tranquil and faithful atmosphere that best suits this blessed Islamic ritual.